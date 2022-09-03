 Skip to main content
Veteran's United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field

  • ,
Helen Brown, Kimbella Brown, Neiako Brown, and Kimberly Brown join their beds together

From left, Helen Brown, 3, Kimbella Brown, 5, Neiako Brown, 7, and Kimberly Brown join their beds together to watch the film Little Giants on Friday at Faurot Field.

 Cora Mitchell/Missourian

The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of "Little Giants" on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.

Dozens of beds are set up

Dozens of beds are set up in preparation for children on Friday at Faurot Field. Each bed is decorated with a teddy bear in the Missouri football uniform.
Adam Hutchins jumps and flips on his new bed

Adam Hutchins, 5, jumps and flips on his new bed gifted by the Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store on Friday at Faurot Field.
Neiako Brown, looks at his siblings

Neiako Brown, 7, looks at his siblings during the movie screening on Friday at Faurot Field.
A child does the splits

A child does the splits on the 50 yard line Friday at Faurot Field.
Lillionna Reskin and Scarlett Fuller run and do cartwheels

From left, Lillionna Reskin, 6, and Scarlett Fuller, 7, run and do cartwheels Friday at Faurot Field.
  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

