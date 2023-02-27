 Skip to main content
An inside look at three thriving local businesses within the Black community

In the final part of this docu-series, we follow three local businessmen working together to uplift the local Black community. We tackle the tough conversations of redlining, racism and how local business owners are handling acts of discrimination in Columbia.

We meet Mykene Powell and Lavonna Davenport, Village members and co-owners of Tipsy Treats. Matt Warren, owner of COMO Beach, introduces a new street brand to the city while pursuing the everyday hustle of photography. Lastly, we cook alongside Joshua Williams, owner of Papadoo’s Soul Food and BBQ and Voodoo Daddy’s and CEO of the Village, who was responsible for putting on this year's Black Excellence Awards.

From left, Breosha Williams, Lavonna Davenport, and Samantha Spurgin greet customers at pop up shop

From left, Breosha Williams, Lavonna Davenport, and Samantha Spurgin greet customers at pop up shop for small businesses on Nov. 15, 2022 at Broadway Hair Company in Columbia. Davenport, a co-owner of Tipsy Treats, promotes the business at many local events.
Lavonna Davenport pours a glass of champagne on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Papadoo’s

Lavonna Davenport pours a glass of champagne on Oct. 2, 2022 at Papadoo’s Soul Food & BBQ in Columbia. Davenport and co-founder Mykene Powell say they can be found severing in Papadoo’s or getting it done in their home, since the couple is still searching for a permeant location for their business.
Matt Warren highlights his work on Friday October 29, 2022 at Hempriety

Matt Warren highlights his work on October 29, 2022 at Hempriety in Columbia. Warren has many collections of his COMO Beach brand and hopes to expand within the hype and streetware industry.
Matt Warren admires his work on Friday Oct. 29, 2022 at Hempriety

Matt Warren admires his work on Oct. 29, 2022 at Hempriety in Columbia. Warren has been able to sell his work online and in-store at Hempriety, which has a section within the store dedicated to his brand.
Joshua Williams fries pork chops on Sunday Oct. 3, 2022 at Papadoo’s

Joshua Williams fries pork chops on Oct. 3, 2022 at Papadoo’s Soul Food & BBQ in Columbia. Williams is also CEO of the Village, a local Black organization focused on uplifting and representing the Black community in Columbia.
Joshua Williams pours pancake mix on Sunday Oct. 3, 2022 at his restaurant, Papadoo’s

Joshua Williams pours pancake mix on Oct. 3, 2022 at his restaurant, Papadoo’s Soul Food & BBQ, in Columbia. Williams notably works tirelessly in his kitchen but manages and owns a second restaurant, Voodoo Daddy’s, that is also in Columbia.
