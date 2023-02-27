An inside look at three thriving local businesses within the Black community

Joshua Williams fries pork chops on Oct. 3, 2022 at Papadoo’s Soul Food & BBQ in Columbia. Williams is also CEO of the Village, a local Black organization focused on uplifting and representing the Black community in Columbia.
From left, Breosha Williams, Lavonna Davenport, and Samantha Spurgin greet customers at pop up shop for small businesses on Nov. 15, 2022 at Broadway Hair Company in Columbia. Davenport, a co-owner of Tipsy Treats, promotes the business at many local events.
Joshua Williams pours pancake mix on Oct. 3, 2022 at his restaurant, Papadoo’s Soul Food & BBQ, in Columbia. Williams notably works tirelessly in his kitchen but manages and owns a second restaurant, Voodoo Daddy’s, that is also in Columbia.
Lavonna Davenport pours a glass of champagne on Oct. 2, 2022 at Papadoo’s Soul Food & BBQ in Columbia. Davenport and co-founder Mykene Powell say they can be found severing in Papadoo’s or getting it done in their home, since the couple is still searching for a permeant location for their business.
Matt Warren admires his work on Oct. 29, 2022 at Hempriety in Columbia. Warren has been able to sell his work online and in-store at Hempriety, which has a section within the store dedicated to his brand.
In the final part of this docu-series, we follow three local businessmen working together to uplift the local Black community. We tackle the tough conversations of redlining, racism and how local business owners are handling acts of discrimination in Columbia.
We meet Mykene Powell and Lavonna Davenport, Village members and co-owners of Tipsy Treats. Matt Warren, owner of COMO Beach, introduces a new street brand to the city while pursuing the everyday hustle of photography. Lastly, we cook alongside Joshua Williams, owner of Papadoo’s Soul Food and BBQ and Voodoo Daddy’s and CEO of the Village, who was responsible for putting on this year's Black Excellence Awards.
Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.
