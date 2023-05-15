Beth Simpson took on a second life after her retirement: becoming a deacon. Deacon Beth, as she is affectionately called by her community, serves at Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Columbia. Simpson works part-time, mainly organizing her congregation to assist others. “We do really like to feed people,” Simpson said. Calvary contributes to multiple programs that feed people experiencing homelessness in Columbia including the Saturday Café, Loaves and Fishes and Room at the Inn.
As the deacon, Simpson is in charge of seeing a need in the community and catalyzing a response within Calvary’s congregation. The process to become a deacon spanned about ten years for Simpson. She took a four-year course on the bible before she retired. This is where she started to believe she may have a call to serve in a more official capacity. Once she was able to retire in her early sixties, Simpson started to complete the more intensive steps to become a deacon. This included serving as chaplain at Boone County Hospital and being ordained. When she is not at church, Simpson stays active. She goes to the Planet Fitness on Providence a couple of times a week to work out. You can find her on the treadmill and 30 Minute Workout area next to college students, getting some exercise during the middle of the day.
Simpson enjoys regularly cooking at home with her husband. Simpson credits much of her culinary creativity to her husband’s many dietary restrictions. They both join their daughter and granddaughter for dinner on Sunday evenings, after Simpson is done with her many responsibilities at church. Simpson radiates kindness and generosity both in her personal and professional life. As a pillar in the Columbia community, her contributions are plentiful.