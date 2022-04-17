Dancing again: Mid-Missouri Traditional Dancers return to the dance floor

The Mid-Missouri Traditional Dancers held its first in-person dance in two years March 19 at Columbia Independent School’s gymnasium. The group has long awaited its reunion since the pandemic hiatus, holding virtual events and planning in-person dances until rising COVID-19 numbers would force cancellations again and again. Masked-up and hopeful about waning COVID-19 cases, the group was finally reunited and able to dance once again. The group holds events every first and fifth Friday at Ashland American Legion and every third Friday at Columbia Independent School. Find out more about the group and its dances here.
