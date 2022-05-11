 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Documentary student captures Fight Night experience in capstone film

Andrew Moore, a senior documentary journalism student at MU, spent a year working on his capstone film, "I've Never Been in a Fight Before." Moore's film follows his journey through training for Fight Night, a charity boxing event, and the tension the fight creates between him and his mother.

'I've Never Been in a Fight Before' is one of 16 films created by undergraduate documentary journalism students at the Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism that will be shown at the Stronger Than Fiction film festival. The films will be shown in blocks at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday at the Missouri Theater. Moore's film will premiere at 7 p.m.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Pho-Doc Staff Reporter, spring 2022 Studying Documentary Journalism Reach me at jdeywp@umsystem.edu, or on my cell phone at (573) 625-3504.

Recommended for you