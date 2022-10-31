The Arnetts have owned the Peach Tree Farm for 36 years. It’s where they raised their children, where they make their money selling fresh peaches, and in the fall they open their home to visitors from around Missouri.
With pumpkin patches, apple picking, hay rides, farm animals, and plenty of other activities for families, visiting the Peach Tree farm is a yearly tradition that a new generation of parents has continued from their childhood.
“I think my favorite part is just seeing families enjoying their children, making memories,” co-owner Judy Arnett said. “And because I’m a mom and I think I would love doing something like this with my kids.”
The Arnetts sell their peaches in the cabin in the late summer, and from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 the pumpkin patch is open daily from 1 p.m. to sunset on Sundays and 10 a.m. to sunset every other day.