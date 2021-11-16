Finding, Fixing Freeing: Elise Mosbacher volunteers to cut down on feral cat populations

Elise Mosbacher says that when she sees a cat on the street, she can’t help but wonder what its story is.
Mosbacher, who works 60 to 70 hours a week as a professional dancer and a Pilates instructor, dedicates the rest of her time to Boone County Animal Care, a non-profit animal welfare organization. This is a group of volunteers who work from their homes and in the field. Animal care volunteers respond to reports of stray cats from residents and property owners. Specializing in trap, neuter and return operations, the volunteers believe this is the most humane and effective way to handle existing feral populations if done properly.
The process of trapping can be difficult and time-consuming. Then, after surgery, the cats need to be fed and cared for. Mosbacher fills that role and volunteers her home.
“It’s very rare that I don’t have a cat in my garage, and I get empty nest syndrome,” Mosbacher says. Her garage is well insulated enough to provide shelter for cats even during winter months. Mosbacher can have anywhere from one or two cats, to dozens of cats in her garage at a given time. She sometimes brings in other volunteers to assist in feeding and treating the cats.
Once the cats have recovered from surgery, the less socialized ones are returned to the location they were trapped. The friendlier cats are adopted out through rescue programs.
Mosbacher’s experiences are not all positive. She can recall stories of surgery complications, hoarding situations, and orphaned kittens.
“It wears on your heart,” she said, “but again, you have to be like, what about all the ones we did help?” She stresses that the best thing the community can do to reduce the feral population is spay and neuter their pets.
“People don’t fix their cats and they let them outside, I think that ignorance is what really gets me.”
Mosbacher says there is no end in sight to cat overpopulation.
“You want to help them all and you just can’t,” she says. She says she plans to work indefinitely to continue to help control feral cat populations.
This microdocumentary was produced in the Photojournalism & Documentary I course taught by the Reynold's Journalism Institute's Director of Photography Lynden Steele.