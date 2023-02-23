Steel guitar twanged alongside the guitars, bass, drums and fiddles to country music classics all night. The dance floor was packed with patrons of all ages who were looking to have one final good time at 54 Country before it closes at its current location.
The 54 Country dance hall and music venue has hosted line dancing and live music every Saturday night in Fulton since 2015. The venue is managed by the whole Kleindienst family, but is owned and operated by Kirt Kleindienst while his father, Randy Kleindienst, is the lead singer and manager of the band. Before 2015, Randy’s band played at KC Country in Kingdom City. The band’s current members have been playing together since 2010.
The Kleindienst family hopes to reopen in the Kingdom City area by November 2023. This time, they are building from the ground up. The building will include both a wedding venue and a dance hall.