In the north of Columbia there is a red A-frame house hiding in the woods. If you get closer, you probably will hear jazz music playing inside. The house became a second home to a lot of people around the town who wanted to learn more about the magic behind the notes. It is all started more than a decade ago when Loyd Warden decided to rent this house and turn it into a music school and recording studio.
His students came from different backgrounds, some of them middle schoolers and others as grown as 76 years old. They play in different genres, use different instruments, sometimes jumping from bass to piano in the middle of the session. Some do it as a hobby, while others aim to become professional musicians. Warden helps them to achieve that goal. They walke out from the A-frame straight to the Berklee College of Music, Manhattan School of Music and conservatories all around the country and perform locally and internationally.
"I always knew that anyone could learn on the high level and anyone could go to any music school that they have a desire to attend," said Warden.