Bryan Diaz, 23, is a professional gaming streamer on the platforms Twitch and YouTube Gaming. Diaz, a first-generation American, made gaming a hobby to escape from his reality of being bullied while growing up in Mexico. Through gaming, and moving back to the United States in 2013, Diaz has found many friends and acquaintances in the gaming community. While Twitch, an interactive livestreaming service focusing on video games, has existed in the gaming world since 2011, Diaz, aka RizingBD, has been on the service since Nov. 9, 2013.
Diaz adds his own personality and identity into his streams, from incorporating the Mexico flag into his backdrop to including his classic intro statement “Hola mi gente!” in his streams, which translates to “Hey, guys” in English from Spanish. He also prides himself on including little figurines around his desktop that relate to his favorite shows and movies as well as his family and his fiancé, who “mean the world” to him.
Diaz has gained 1.4K followers and subscribers to his channel and continues to grow as he has made the switch to YouTube Gaming. Diaz also works as a certified sports nutritionist at Supplement Superstores in Columbia during the day, switching to his career in gaming at night. Although Diaz does not stream his gaming every night, he does work on his gaming content and skill daily when he is able. “I work a 9 to 5, but I also work a 5 to 9 when I look at my gaming work,” Diaz said. During his time in the gaming realm, Diaz has also gained a sponsorship with a gaming brand, HyperX, and he uses this sponsorship to promote new products and features from the brand in different ways throughout his stream and content in his channel.