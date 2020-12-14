Love during the pandemic

Canceled graduations, missed proms, nixed summer vacations, school on a screen, drive-by birthday celebrations, lonely Thanksgiving meals, upended weddings, delayed funerals.
Social gatherings were supposed to stop. The need for human companionship and camaraderie continued.
To stop the spread of a pandemic that has already claimed the lives of over 4,500 Missourians, public health experts advised sacrificing social outings for safety.
Amidst the isolation, three pairs of residents found joy in strengthened relationships. Among the three are a newly engaged couple, Olivia Henderson and Brian Winkelmann.
“One person standing between you and the silence can lift your mood, and just spark something," Winkelmann said.
—
LOVE THROUGH THE GLASS
Since the pandemic gained traction in spring 2020, Mark Haim hasn’t had a hug. No friends come over and he pays no visits. This lack of connection has made his relationship with his mother crucial. They laugh and reminisce, and they even sing to one another — sometimes through glass and more often via phone.
Mark’s mother, Barbara Valburn, 96, has spent the past nine years in Tiger Place, a senior living facility in Columbia. Before the pandemic, Mark would see her regularly and he would take her on outings around town. With visitors now restricted from entering the facility, Barbara is confined to her room. Mark, who calls her at least twice a day, is her only visitor.
Mark’s days are a balance between working and helping his mother. He reads her mail, pays her bills and picks up her groceries. Each visit, Barbara rests in her recliner speaking to Mark over the phone as he stands outside her sliding glass door. Each night, Mark plays his mother’s favorite music to wish her goodnight.
“Life is uncertain all the time," Haim said. "But it’s particularly uncertain if you’re 96 years old. We’re doing the best we can in our situation.”
—
UNDER ONE ROOF
Homemade meals, surprise notes and a lot of Mario Kart fill their days.
Janelle Finch and Gabbi Gilmore’s worlds have become tightly intertwined during the pandemic. Though it’s their senior year at the MU, a time typically filled with celebration and late nights making memories, many of their days are spent with one another in their home in Columbia.
Across the country, colleges and universities that reopened for in-person fall instruction are struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 among thousands of students. For Janelle and Gabbi, MU’s new social distancing guidelines and tracking apps are not enough. They stay home to support one another.
“We don’t have people over,” Janelle said. “We spend a lot of time together.”
The two met during an introductory economics class in freshman year. “We would share answers, but we never knew each other,” Gabbi said with a chuckle. “I can’t remember the specific moment where we became close,” Janelle added.
As they hop from Zoom class to Zoom class, they can rely on each other in such uncertain times. Whether they are cooking a new recipe, going over schoolwork together or talking for hours, Janelle said their friendship needs no words.
“We are really good with making do with what we have here,” Janelle said.
—
A VOW DURING UNCERTAINTY
Relationships are complicated and clumsy even in the best of times. Engagements are stressful and time-consuming with or without masks, hand sanitizer, Zoom and social distancing. But, for Olivia Henderson and Brian Winkelmann, engagement has only solidified their love during the pandemic.
The thick Missouri air was not kind to Brian as he nervously waited for Olivia to arrive at the St. Louis Zoo last summer. One sweaty kiss later and the two were engaged. After three years of dating, the couple is embarking on their engagement, masks in hand.
“At the beginning of the virus, my job cut back my hours. And [Brian] wasn’t working. So we were in each other’s faces 24/7,” Olivia said. “No matter how frustrated I got with him some days, at least I had someone with me.”
As the virus raged across the country and the job market thinned, Olivia’s father lost his job. As one-third of Olivia’s college funding slipped away, she said it was “scary not knowing where the money is going to come from.”
“When I got the call that he lost his job, Brian was right there,” Olivia added.
“One person says a lot,” Brian said. “One person standing between you and the silence can lift your mood, and just spark something.”
Olivia said their relationship and their future together is her priority. “This is the person that I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with,” she said.
“I love you,” Brian smiled.
“I love you, too,” Olivia replied.
—
This project was produced by Daffy Liu, Lia Waldrum and Jacob Moscovitch. Simon Sticker provided music.
Supervising editor is Brian Kratzer, kratzerb@missouri.edu.