MU radio talk show provides public forum for vulnerability

Josh Eshbaugh draws a card prompting the players to guess whether the other has been fired from any jobs Wednesday at the KCOU-FM studio in Columbia. Questions in the first round act as ice breakers. “I think there’s a good chance that you’ve stayed in jobs way too long when you should have quit,” Eshbaugh said.
Melody Walkenhorst’s headphones hang aglow in the soundboard’s light before she arrives for her show Wednesday at the KCOU-FM studio in Columbia. Walkenhorst took only a moment to reorientate herself to the setup after not broadcasting since May.
Melody Walkenhorst asks if guest Josh Eshbaugh has all his belongings following the show Wednesday at the KCOU-FM studio in Columbia. They spoke at-length beyond the prompts from the game. “After you’ve done an hour-intensive thing like that,” Walkenhorst says, “you’re a lot closer with someone. You wouldn’t think it happens that quickly, but it does.”
Josh Eshbaugh answers a “We’re Not Really Strangers” prompt during Melody Walkenhorst’s radio show Wednesday at the KCOU-FM studio in Columbia. Walkenhorst has used the same deck for the past three semesters. “I wonder if I’ll get tired of this someday,” Walkenhorst says. “But I do find that each one feels different.”
Melody Walkenhorst and “Howdy Stranger” guest Josh Eshbaugh eat a late dinner together after the show Wednesday at the KCOU-FM studio in Columbia. The two had only met briefly before their hour on air.
Melody Walkenhorst hosts “Howdy Stranger!” The weekly talk show returns for the semester at 6 p.m. Wednesday night on KCOU-FM 88.1, MU’s student radio station. Each week, Walkenhorst plays “We’re Not Really Strangers,” a card game designed for people to get to know each other, with a guest on air.
Walkenhorst, known as Yung Socratic on the air, is in her fourth semester hosting the show. She acquired the moniker from an older student she shadowed her freshman year. He remarked that she “ran this place like a socratic seminar.” Walkenhorst could see herself becoming an English teacher in the future.
Having turned away from sticking to the cards, Walkenhorst now views each one as “a starting point” for authentic conversation. “These are prewritten questions I had no hand in,” Walkenhorst said. “It’s not me injecting my biases into the questions. I think people are a little more open to (the interview) when it’s not me choosing the questions, it’s them picking the cards.”
“This is very often the high point of my week, just going and getting to talk to someone,” Walkenhorst said. “And that’s something that I don’t see changing. This is such a unique space to get to do that on that wide of a level.”