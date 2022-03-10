Pictures of the Year International concludes second virtual judging

Sgt. Armando Salazar and Cpl. Alvaro Heredia from GIETMA-UME walk over lava slugs to measure the temperature of lava flows and take samples on the island of La Palma. The last event marks the first time this volcano has erupted since 1971.The island is part of the Spanish Canary Islands and is one of the most volcanically active zones in the archipelago. The latest eruption was preceded by several earthquake swarms. More than 7000 villagers have been evacuated, and more than thousand homes have been destroyed.
Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County Police Officer Matthew Perlungher during his funeral service Aug. 11 at Garden City Community Church in Garden City. Officer Perlungher perished of 9/11-related disease.
Sharon Valenzuela wraps her arms around granddaughter Bre-Anna Valenzuela, 10, outside the home they had been evicted from a day earlier on March 24, 2021, in Fresno, California. Bre-Anna loved watching the sunset from the front yard of her home. She said her favorite memory was having a picnic with her mom Danetta on the lawn.
In a small settlement in Moroto district of Karamoja, Uganda, women perform a ritual dance to ask the gods for rain to come. They are worried that the rains will not come and that the ongoing drought endangers their livestock and also their own lives. Climate change alters the weather patterns, which become unpredictable, leading to food shortages.
María Maricela Tomás Aguillón, 21, attends the funeral of her cousin, Santa Cristina García, and fellow villagers Rivaldo Jiménez Ramírez and Iván Gudiel Pablo on March 14, 2021, in Tuilelén, Comitancillo, Guatemala. On Jan. 22, 2021, 19 charred bodies were found on a country road in Tamaulipas, Mexico’s northeastern-most state, which shares a border with the United States. Sixteen of the victims were Guatemalan — 13 of them from the same village, Comitancillo — while the others were of Mexican descent. Santa Cristina García, 20, was trying to reach the U.S. in order to save money for surgery to correct her sister’s cleft palate. As the news of the massacre spread in the U.S., donors raised the funds for García’s sister’s surgery. The entire community welcomed journalists and photographers into their homes and during the three-day-long funeral proceedings, in hopes that, by showing the world their suffering, such a tragedy wouldn’t happen again.
Talent from all over the world gathers at Scandinavian Cello School in Stevns on the south-eastern part of Denmark to practice and evolve in an informal setting. The idea behind “Concerts for cows” originated when the Danish COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible to perform to a human audience. The concerts, however, are not only meant for the cows. The musicians concede that when they perform in this rather absurd environment, they tend to become less nervous and more relaxed. They teach themselves that if they can perform on the highest level in a cow stable, they are also able to perform their best on the scene at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Ben waits outside the ice rink for his ice hockey class. In the summer of 2021, to escape from the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing kid Ben spent his summer vacation in his grandparents’ home in a small city in northeast China, where there is less population and purer air, so he could be closer to nature.
Valley View inmate firefighters cut down trees ahead of a backburn operation on the North Complex Fire in Sept. 13, 2020, in Butte County, California. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB2147. Years in the making, the law created a path for prison firefighters to clear their criminal records, providing a better shot at being considered for professional firefighting jobs.
Holly Vilione, in a quiet moment, took a deep breath as she prepared to return to her COVID patients in the ICU after a short, solitary lunch break. Only five months earlier, Holly and her husband, Chris, were on the other end of the phone conversations, desperately waiting for encouraging words from hospital caregivers on the status of her mother-in-law, who was on a ventilator and fighting for her life. She had gotten ill during a family gathering at a cabin in Wisconsin. At the time, the daily coronavirus case counts were relatively low. The number of virus deaths had dropped significantly from the spring. At North Memorial, only two COVID-19 patients were being treated in South Seven. What's more, health care workers like Holly had experience using protective equipment to avoid infections. "I think it's safe," Holly told Carol, of their trip. "My last words to her were: 'This is not your time. You're not going to die from this. I'm going to take care of you.'"
The 79th Pictures of the Year competition concluded Feb. 28. For three weeks, judges from around the world looked at over 30,000 photographs that spanned topics like news and sports, to best documentary and best use of photography. Awards went to photographers, documentarians and visual editors.
Director Lynden Steele said the contest shares the value of journalism with the public.
“When I first started, it is the same question I ask myself all the time: how can we bring value to being involved with POY, especially if you don’t win,” Steele said. “We understand if you have a picture or a story that wins, yeah, you benefit. You can even get money from it. But if you don’t win, then why do you enter? Why do you pay attention to it?”
POY will host an exhibit and presentations at the Missouri School of Journalism on April 22, which will be free and open to the public.