Rallying for peace: A reflection on two decades of demonstrations

  • 1 min to read
  • Video: Jacob Luebbert & Sara Williams Producers: Paola Rodriguez, Jacob Luebbert & Tanishka R.

Activist Mark Haim walks through the evolution of his demonstrations and discusses how perspectives changed throughout America’s longest war as the anniversary of 9/11 nears.

Twenty years ago, not long after the attacks of 9/11, Mark Haim demonstrated on the corner of Broadway and Providence for the first time. His goal: peace.

In the beginning, he stood on the corner to stop the war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“People were angry,” Haim said. “They were angry in the wake of 9/11, and they thought we were encouraging the enemy.”

After two decades of weekly demonstrations, Haim has seen the shift in public attitude firsthand. Instead of angry gestures, he’s greeted with honks and peace signs.

Following the removal of troops from Afghanistan, Haim is now changing the weekly demonstration to monthly marches.

Scan the QR code to the right to watch a documentary video by Sara Williams and Jacob Luebbert, produced by Paola Rodriguez and Tanishka R.

Please see page 4A to read others’ reflections on 9/11.

