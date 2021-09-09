Rallying for peace: A reflection on two decades of demonstrations

Twenty years ago, not long after the attacks of 9/11, Mark Haim demonstrated on the corner of Broadway and Providence for the first time. His goal: peace.
In the beginning, he stood on the corner to stop the war in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“People were angry,” Haim said. “They were angry in the wake of 9/11, and they thought we were encouraging the enemy.”
After two decades of weekly demonstrations, Haim has seen the shift in public attitude firsthand. Instead of angry gestures, he’s greeted with honks and peace signs.
Following the removal of troops from Afghanistan, Haim is now changing the weekly demonstration to monthly marches.
