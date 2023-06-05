Darkroom Records is a recording studio offered at three Columbia high schools – Hickman, Battle, and Rock Bridge. Although there are studios at only three schools in the district, all Columbia Public Schools students have access to them.
The mission of Darkroom is to provide free recording software and instruments to students in bands, or any student who just wants to try making music. David Aulgur, coordinator for Darkroom Records at Hickman High School, started the program eight years ago. "We just want to make sure kids have access to music, equipment and opportunities to expand their music," Aulgur said.
The school district reached out to Aulgur to create a program to help high schoolers with their dreams to be musicians. Since then, he has been coordinating at Hickman, helping students record songs. Darkroom Records offers an internship program for students who want to learn about the engineering side of music. These interns are able to help students record songs while learning the programs used to mix music.
Once a year, Darkroom Records hosts a showcase open to the entire community where students can play at a venue in Columbia. This year's showcase was at Rose Music Hall. The artists featured in the film are Elijah Jackson, Bathtub Lunchables and Aleena Simmons.