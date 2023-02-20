In this two-part docu-series, we’ll explore the rich history and culture of the Black community that resides in the Columbia area. We begin with Bridget Williams and Ronecia Duke, who share the ins and outs of owning and operating a business in mid-Missouri as a person of color. Williams being a business owner for the past 15 years in Columbia, has taken on race within the hair care industry by diversifying her shop and collaborating with the Paul Mitchell School. Williams also says her establishment stands out from other Black salons in the area because of the various services her shop provides; nail care, hair care, yoni services, and more. Ronecia Duke, Soul Sessions, and a collective of artists and music enthusiasts brought the idea of bringing soul to Columbia. Now, the group has transformed into monthly shows showcasing small businesses, local artists, live music, and live art. As the group hosts multiple events throughout the city, they’ve been able to have different types of events and functions. Soul Sessions is a monthly event that allows music lovers to enjoy the rich beauty of soul music in the Midwest.
featured
Two leaders in the community use their businesses to uplift Black community in Columbia
- By Kennedy McGivery
-
-
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Kennedy McGilvery
Hello, I'm a Video Editor on the Visual Team, I'm Documentary Journalism Graduate, Contact me at kfmch8@umsystem.edu or 573-882-5720
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
-
Cleo Norman
Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Brian Kratzer
Director of Photography
573-884-0693
kratzerb@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Two leaders in the community use their businesses to uplift Black community in Columbia
- The Evolution of Love: Local couples give tips for a lifetime of loving
- An Element of Realness: The Niedermeyer Apartments
- Promising chess star dedicates her skills to the Mizzou team
- Local music teacher cultivates musicians
Most Popular
Articles
- Mountain lions in Missouri? We're seeing more than usual this winter
- City denies 7 Brew Coffee's zoning requests on Providence Road
- 'Hungry but humble': Tolton center Appolon's journey to play the game he loves
- Columbia residents plead guilty to million dollar insurance fraud
- Roots N Blues rebrands as Treeline Music Festival
- Senior leadership scores low on MU faculty satisfaction survey
- MACC 'makerspace' lab provides tools for residents' creative projects
- Dr. Robert 'Bob' Harris, Jan. 20, 1935 — Feb. 11, 2023
- 'Columbia needs this clinic': Spectrum Health Care closes its doors
- The Evolution of Love: Local couples give tips for a lifetime of loving
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.