In this two-part docu-series, we’ll explore the rich history and culture of the Black community that resides in the Columbia area. We begin with Bridget Williams and Ronecia Duke, who share the ins and outs of owning and operating a business in mid-Missouri as a person of color. Williams being a business owner for the past 15 years in Columbia, has taken on race within the hair care industry by diversifying her shop and collaborating with the Paul Mitchell School. Williams also says her establishment stands out from other Black salons in the area because of the various services her shop provides; nail care, hair care, yoni services, and more. Ronecia Duke, Soul Sessions, and a collective of artists and music enthusiasts brought the idea of bringing soul to Columbia. Now, the group has transformed into monthly shows showcasing small businesses, local artists, live music, and live art. As the group hosts multiple events throughout the city, they’ve been able to have different types of events and functions. Soul Sessions is a monthly event that allows music lovers to enjoy the rich beauty of soul music in the Midwest.

  • Hello, I'm a Video Editor on the Visual Team, I'm Documentary Journalism Graduate, Contact me at kfmch8@umsystem.edu or 573-882-5720 

  • Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.

