VIDEO: Columbia residents take to the polls

Thousands of Missourians waited in line to fulfill their civic duty and make their voices heard on Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, Missourians faced an election unlike any other with increased safety measures, additional polling locations and longer lines. Despite the pandemic, the Missouri Secretary of State’s office predicted a voter turnout of 3.2 million. By sundown, Missouri incumbents held steady in spite of the “Blue Wave” in Columbia.  

Video by Grace Noteboom, Minh Connors, Zephyrus Li. Produced by Grace Noteboom, Megan Oosthuizen and Jacob Moscovitch.

