Encompassing businesses across downtown, the Unbound Book Festival returned to Columbia. Started by Alex George, the festival brings nationally and internationally recognized authors of world-class renown to Columbia to discuss their works and their lives. This year’s headlining authors included Ross Gay and Patrick Rosal to kick off the festival on Thursday.
The festival’s mission statement says “Our mission is to bring together readers and writers to create diverse communities, and to expose participants to new ideas and authors in order to inspire a life-long love of books and reading.”
The Unbound Book Festival is a 100% free experience for participants and volunteers. The festival lasts a total of four days, April 21-23, with panels, author conversations, signings, poetry, and other special events. Participants are not required to pay fees to experience any part of the festival and are welcome to walk into any event that piques their interest.
Volunteers, like Angie Malone, gave their free time to help out with the festival with no payment in return. Malone was a Team Captain for this year’s festival and was responsible for a team located at Serendipity. “I think it’s a good opportunity,” said Malone. “Not a lot of people know about it still and it’s been around for a really long time.” Volunteers and authors are invited to an afterparty on Saturday night at Orr Street to celebrate.