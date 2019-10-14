When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
TaNayia Broadus was crowned Hickman High School's 2019 Homecoming Queen on Oct. 11 during the Kewpies' game against North Kansas City High School. Broadus raised $1334.87 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention as part of the homecoming court.
