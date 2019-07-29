TODAY’S FORECAST:

HIGH 83° LOW 62°

A sunny day today, with partly cloudy skies going into the evening.

Sunrise 6:08 a.m. Sunset 8:22 p.m.

Wednesday

High 84° Low 65°

Mostly sunny during the day, with a 20% chance of showers late at night.

thursday

High 84° Low 65°

A 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning.

friday

High 85° Low 67°

Mostly sunny during the day, with a 30% chance of showers at night.

Data for july 29, 2019

PRECIPITATION

0.14” Normal daily value: 0.13”

Total month to date: 1.97” Normal month to date: 4.12”

Total year to date: 25.85” Normal year to date: 25.14”

LAKE LEVELS

Mark TwainXXX.X Up X.X

Lake of OzarksXXX.X No change

MISSOURI RIVER

at BoonvilleX.X Down X.X

at Jefferson CityX.X Down X.X

at HermannX.X Down X.X

natural event: Put today’s item from “Natural Events Calendar” here.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.