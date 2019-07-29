TODAY’S FORECAST:
HIGH 83° LOW 62°
A sunny day today, with partly cloudy skies going into the evening.
Sunrise 6:08 a.m. Sunset 8:22 p.m.
Wednesday
High 84° Low 65°
Mostly sunny during the day, with a 20% chance of showers late at night.
thursday
High 84° Low 65°
A 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning.
friday
High 85° Low 67°
Mostly sunny during the day, with a 30% chance of showers at night.
Data for july 29, 2019
PRECIPITATION
0.14” Normal daily value: 0.13”
Total month to date: 1.97” Normal month to date: 4.12”
Total year to date: 25.85” Normal year to date: 25.14”
LAKE LEVELS
Mark TwainXXX.X Up X.X
Lake of OzarksXXX.X No change
MISSOURI RIVER
at BoonvilleX.X Down X.X
at Jefferson CityX.X Down X.X
at HermannX.X Down X.X
natural event: Put today’s item from “Natural Events Calendar” here.