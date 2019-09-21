TODAY’S FORECAST:
HIGH 77° LOW 58°
Showers and gusts of wind as high as 21 mph.
MONDAY
High 79° Low 59°
Sunny.
Data for September 21, 2019
PRECIPITATION
None Normal daily value: X.X”
Total month to date: X.XX” Normal month to date: X.XX”
Total year to date: XX.XX” Normal year to date: XX.XX”
LAKE LEVELS
Mark TwainXXX.X Up X.X
Lake of OzarksXXX.X No change
MISSOURI RIVER
at BoonvilleX.X Down X.X
at Jefferson CityX.X Down X.X
at HermannX.X Down X.X
natural event: Put today’s item from “Natural Events Calendar” here.