TODAY’S FORECAST:
HIGH 60° LOW 39°
Sunny and warm. Wild winds with gusts that could reach 28 mph.
Sunrise 6:37 a.m. Sunset 6:04 p.m.
wednesDAY
High 61° Low 39°
Partly cloudy with slower winds than Tuesday.
thursDAY
High 60° Low 33°
Temperature stays warm, mostly sunny.
friDAY
High 50° Low 32°
Sunny but with a drop in temperature.
Data for march 2, 2020
PRECIPITATION
0.00 Normal daily value: 0.09”
Total month to date: 0.00” Normal month to date: 0.17”
Total year to date: 6.05” Normal year to date: 4.34”