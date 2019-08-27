TODAY’S FORECAST:

HIGH 80° LOW 61°

Mostly Sunny with light winds blowing from the West

Sunrise 6:34 a.m. Sunset 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

High 87° Low 67°

Sunny with light winds, 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

Friday

High 83° Low 65°

Mostly cloudy and 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

Saturday

High 81° Low 65°

Mostly Cloudy with 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

Data for Aug. 27, 2018

PRECIPITATION

None Normal daily value: 0.14”

Total month to date: 5.17” Normal month to date: 3.80”

Total year to date: 31.15” Normal year to date: 29.19”

LAKE LEVELS

Mark Twain606.73 Up 0.40

Lake of Ozarks658.97 Up 0.22

MISSOURI RIVER

at Boonville21.5 Up 0.3

at Jefferson City21.16 Up 0.64 Hermann22.60 Down 0.06 natural event: Elderberries began ripening

