TODAY’S FORECAST:
HIGH 80° LOW 61°
Mostly Sunny with light winds blowing from the West
Sunrise 6:34 a.m. Sunset 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
High 87° Low 67°
Sunny with light winds, 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
Friday
High 83° Low 65°
Mostly cloudy and 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
Saturday
High 81° Low 65°
Mostly Cloudy with 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
Data for Aug. 27, 2018
PRECIPITATION
None Normal daily value: 0.14”
Total month to date: 5.17” Normal month to date: 3.80”
Total year to date: 31.15” Normal year to date: 29.19”
LAKE LEVELS
Mark Twain606.73 Up 0.40
Lake of Ozarks658.97 Up 0.22
MISSOURI RIVER
at Boonville21.5 Up 0.3
at Jefferson City21.16 Up 0.64 Hermann22.60 Down 0.06 natural event: Elderberries began ripening