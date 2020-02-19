TODAY’S FORECAST:

HIGH 30° LOW 14°

Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunrise 6:54 a.m. Sunset 5:52 p.m.

friDAY

High 41° Low 26°

Sunny. Calm wind around 5 mph. Clear at night.

saturDAY

High 52° Low 36°

Sunny. Partly cloudy at night, with a 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m.

sunDAY

High 45° Low 38°

Rain, mainly after 7 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Data for feb. 19, 2020

PRECIPITATION

None Normal daily value: 0.08”

Total month to date: 1.16” Normal month to date: 1.47”

Total year to date: 4.90” Normal year to date: XX.XX”

