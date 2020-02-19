TODAY’S FORECAST:
HIGH 30° LOW 14°
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing. North wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunrise 6:54 a.m. Sunset 5:52 p.m.
friDAY
High 41° Low 26°
Sunny. Calm wind around 5 mph. Clear at night.
saturDAY
High 52° Low 36°
Sunny. Partly cloudy at night, with a 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m.
sunDAY
High 45° Low 38°
Rain, mainly after 7 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Data for feb. 19, 2020
PRECIPITATION
None Normal daily value: 0.08”
Total month to date: 1.16” Normal month to date: 1.47”
Total year to date: 4.90” Normal year to date: XX.XX”