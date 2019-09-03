TODAY’S FORECAST:

HIGH 80° LOW 59°

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Evening mostly clear with light wind.

Sunrise 6:40 a.m. Sunset 7:35 p.m.

ThursDAY

High 83° Low 68°

Sunny, with light wind. Night is mostly clear with variable wind.

FRiDAY

High 88° Low 62°

Daytime sun. Mostly clear in the evening.

SaturDAY

High 83° Low 65°

Sunny, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

Data for SepT. 3, 2019

PRECIPITATION

None Normal daily value: 0.14”

Total month to date: 0” Normal month to date: 0.41”

Total year to date: 32.79” Normal year to date: 30.16”

MISSOURI RIVER

at Boonville23.3 Down 0.7

at Jefferson City23.22 Down 0.46

at Hermann23.71 Down 0.42

natural event: Jewelweed seedpods explode when touched.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.