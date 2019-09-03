TODAY’S FORECAST:
HIGH 80° LOW 59°
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Evening mostly clear with light wind.
Sunrise 6:40 a.m. Sunset 7:35 p.m.
ThursDAY
High 83° Low 68°
Sunny, with light wind. Night is mostly clear with variable wind.
FRiDAY
High 88° Low 62°
Daytime sun. Mostly clear in the evening.
SaturDAY
High 83° Low 65°
Sunny, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.
Data for SepT. 3, 2019
PRECIPITATION
None Normal daily value: 0.14”
Total month to date: 0” Normal month to date: 0.41”
Total year to date: 32.79” Normal year to date: 30.16”
MISSOURI RIVER
at Boonville23.3 Down 0.7
at Jefferson City23.22 Down 0.46
at Hermann23.71 Down 0.42
natural event: Jewelweed seedpods explode when touched.