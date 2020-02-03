TODAY’S FORECAST:

HIGH 36° LOW 26°

Rain and freezing rain all day. Light snowfall possible in the evening.

Sunrise 7:12 a.m. Sunset 5:33 p.m.

WednesDAY

High 31° Low 22°

Snow likely, mainly after noon. Potential accumulation of 2-4 inches.

ThursDAY

High 33° Low 24°

Mostly sunny during the day and mostly cloudy at night.

friDAY

High 35° Low 22°

Mostly cloudy all day.

Data for Feb. 3, 2020

PRECIPITATION

None Normal daily value: 0.07”

Total month to date: 0.00” Normal month to date: 0.20”

Total year to date: 3.74” Normal year to date: 2.12”

LAKE LEVELS

Mark Twain608.77 Up 0.70

Lake of Ozarks656.65 Down 0.10

MISSOURI RIVER

at Boonville14.0 Up 1.0

at Jefferson City13.05 Up 0.83

at Hermann15.63 Up 0.32

natural event: If there is no snow, spring fire season begins, lasting until the greening of spring.

