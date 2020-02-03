TODAY’S FORECAST:
HIGH 36° LOW 26°
Rain and freezing rain all day. Light snowfall possible in the evening.
Sunrise 7:12 a.m. Sunset 5:33 p.m.
WednesDAY
High 31° Low 22°
Snow likely, mainly after noon. Potential accumulation of 2-4 inches.
ThursDAY
High 33° Low 24°
Mostly sunny during the day and mostly cloudy at night.
friDAY
High 35° Low 22°
Mostly cloudy all day.
Data for Feb. 3, 2020
PRECIPITATION
None Normal daily value: 0.07”
Total month to date: 0.00” Normal month to date: 0.20”
Total year to date: 3.74” Normal year to date: 2.12”
LAKE LEVELS
Mark Twain608.77 Up 0.70
Lake of Ozarks656.65 Down 0.10
MISSOURI RIVER
at Boonville14.0 Up 1.0
at Jefferson City13.05 Up 0.83
at Hermann15.63 Up 0.32
natural event: If there is no snow, spring fire season begins, lasting until the greening of spring.