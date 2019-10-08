TODAY’S FORECAST:
HIGH 73° LOW 59°
Mostly cloudy all day with a chance of thunderstorms during the evening.
Sunrise 7:12 a.m. Sunset 6:40 p.m.
ThursDAY
High 76° Low 50°
Showers and thunderstorms are likely all day and night.
FriDAY
High 57° Low 35°
Showers are likely all day, with a lower chance during the evening.
SaturDAY
High 58° Low 42°
Sunny during the day and mostly cloudy during the evening.
Data for OCT. 8, 2019
PRECIPITATION
None Normal daily value: 0.11”
Total month to date: 0.12” Normal month to date: 0.97”
Total year to date: 35.43” Normal year to date: 35.59”
LAKE LEVELS
Mark Twain607.35 Up 0.01
Lake of Ozarks658.70 Down 0.41
MISSOURI RIVER
at Boonville26.6 Down 0.5
at Jefferson City25.92 Down 0.14
at Hermann25.02 Up 0.28
natural event: Yom Kippur ends tonight.