TODAY’S FORECAST:

HIGH 73° LOW 59°

Mostly cloudy all day with a chance of thunderstorms during the evening.

Sunrise 7:12 a.m. Sunset 6:40 p.m.

ThursDAY

High 76° Low 50°

Showers and thunderstorms are likely all day and night.

FriDAY

High 57° Low 35°

Showers are likely all day, with a lower chance during the evening.

SaturDAY

High 58° Low 42°

Sunny during the day and mostly cloudy during the evening.

Data for OCT. 8, 2019

PRECIPITATION

None Normal daily value: 0.11”

Total month to date: 0.12” Normal month to date: 0.97”

Total year to date: 35.43” Normal year to date: 35.59”

LAKE LEVELS

Mark Twain607.35 Up 0.01

Lake of Ozarks658.70 Down 0.41

MISSOURI RIVER

at Boonville26.6 Down 0.5

at Jefferson City25.92 Down 0.14

at Hermann25.02 Up 0.28

natural event: Yom Kippur ends tonight.

