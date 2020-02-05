TODAY’S FORECAST:

HIGH 33° LOW 17°

Cloudy then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Expect a partly cloudy evening with light winds.

Sunrise 7:11 a.m. Sunset 5:36 p.m.

friDAY

High 37° Low 20°

Mostly cloudy and a slight chance of snow throughout the day.

saturDAY

High 36° Low 28°

Mostly sunny during the day and a partly cloudy evening.

Data for Feb. 5, 2020

PRECIPITATION

0.24” Normal daily value: 0.07”

Total month to date: 0.30” Normal month to date: 0.34”

Total year to date: 4.04” Normal year to date: 2.26”

LAKE LEVELS

Mark TwainXXX.X Up X.X

Lake of OzarksXXX.X No change

MISSOURI RIVER

at BoonvilleX.X Down X.X

at Jefferson CityX.X Down X.X

at HermannX.X Down X.X

natural event: Put today’s item from “Natural Events Calendar” here.

