What: True/False Film Fest
When: Thursday through Sunday
Venues: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St.; The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St.; The Picturehouse (Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St.); Rhynsburger Theatre, 505 Hitt St.; and Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St.
Details: This year’s festival will show 31 feature-length films and 19 short films.
Passes: Patrons can buy a pass or a ticket. Passholders can reserve tickets to ticketed screenings, concerts or events in advance of the festival.
Options range from the Super Circle pass, valued at $995, to the Stay Up Late pass, valued at $50.
Falling in the middle, the $105 Simple pass allows patrons to experience all films at the festival from Friday through Sunday.
Tickets: Those who are not passholders cam purchase individual tickets online. A ticket is issued for one screening of a film, concert or event and guarantees the space up to 15 minutes before start time. So be on time.
Box office location and headquarters: Sager Reeves Gallery, 1025 E. Walnut St.
Box office hours
• Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday — Passes & wristbands pickup only
• 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday— General ticket sales & passholder pickup
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — General ticket sales & passholder pickup
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday — Merchandise sales
COVID restrictions
All attendees must be fully vaccinated before the festival or show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours.
Proof of vaccination or negative test must be uploaded to a third-party site called Fan Check-In before attending. Those who do not use Fan Check-In should expect longer wait times to enter the event.
On the day of a film, you will need to check in on the site using your cell phone number, name and email address.
After receiving confirmation from the site that you are clear to go to the event, head to the health station at the True/False box office in the Sager Reeves Gallery, 1025 E. Walnut St., for a wristband, which allows access to the weekend’s events. With a wristband, no further check-in is required.
Masks are required in all indoor venues.
True/False contact information: 573-442-TRUE (8783); boxoffice@truefalse.org.
Website: truefalse.org