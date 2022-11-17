From the perspective of rational choice theory, it is not surprising that Donald Trump decided months ago to make another run for the presidency, or decided recently to announce his candidacy on Nov. 15, even though many of the prominent candidates he explicitly endorsed for statewide and federal offices had been defeated in the midterm election, casting serious doubt on his own future electability.
Rational choice theory posits that people try to do what is in their best interest, that they tend to perform, in a particular context, those actions that they calculate or expect on the basis of prior learning will have benefits that exceed costs, given the probabilities than the act will produce the benefits and costs envisioned if it is enacted.
Donald Trump is a career criminal, and he is now operating in an environment where he faces the threat of being indicted and imprisoned for at least four of the panoply of felonies he has committed. He realizes that if he regains the presidency, he will be insulated from prosecution for the next four years and perhaps gain the power to pardon himself for all the federal crimes he has committed. Accordingly, he has calculated that these benefits alone will far outweigh all the costs that running for president will entail.
Indeed, rational choice theory leads us to assume that he made this calculation as soon as he realized in November 2020 that he had lost the election. But Trump also realized that a run for the presidency would involve a lot of work and would not be successful as long as President Biden was very popular and he was widely viewed with disdain, following his failed coup.
Trump probably started planning a presidential campaign as soon as Biden’s popularity began to decline after his disastrous decision to withdraw all American troops immediately from Afghanistan. But Trump knew he had to wait to announce that decision until a politically propitious time.
In the weeks immediately before the 2022 midterm election, many polls began to indicate and analysts began to argue that Republican candidates including election deniers explicitly endorsed by Trump, were surging, and there was going to be a "red wave" if not a tsunami. Trump concluded at this point that announcing his candidacy on Nov. 15, a week after Election Day, would be a perfect political play.
But it turned out that some of the polls that forecast a red tsunami had been ginned up by Republicans elites, according to Ari Melbar on MSNBC, and the Democratic supporters came out swinging in force and knocked out many of the prominent Republican candidates in competitive races endorsed by Trump.
Trump himself immediately looked like a loser, a “Trumpty Dumpty," as the New York Post put it. Trump’s advisers cautioned him not to announce his candidacy on Tuesday, but Trump rightly concluded that if he delayed the announcement, his status as a loser would be confirmed. And this was a cost he could not endure.
I believe that the 2O22 midterm election inflicted a lethal political wound on Donald Trump; it effectively cooled the Trump fever in the Republican Party. Overnight Trump became perceived as an albatross for Republican candidates, according to Mitt Romeny. But watch out: even if Trump as a political force is dying, Trumpism as a pernicious ideology is, unfortunately, still very much alive.
Here comes DeSantis.
John Langton, of Fulton, is professor emeritus of political science at Westminster College.