All of this weekend's COVID-19 vaccinations are postponed because of the weather, MU Health Care announced Thursday. MU Health Care already postponed its vaccination event scheduled for Friday, the Missourian reported. Now, Sunday's has been postponed as well.
People scheduled to receive their initial dose of the Moderna vaccine Friday or Sunday at the Faurot Field vaccination site have had their appointments postponed, according to a news release.
The problem lies in weather-related shipping delays. Because of the snowstorm, MU Health Care has yet to receive the 4,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that were expected this week.
"We are still awaiting confirmation on when the Moderna shipment will arrive, so we will wait to reschedule those signed up for Friday and Sunday until we know for sure when to expect those doses," Brad Myers, MU Health Care director of Pharmacy and Laboratory Services, said in the release. "Those with appointments this week should know we will reach out to reschedule their appointment to ensure they receive the vaccine."
Those scheduled to receive their second Pfizer dose Friday will be able to receive it as normal. Those vaccines were unaffected.