Freshman DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in place of Trevor Lawrence, home with COVID-19, and No. 1 Clemson rallied from 18 points down in the first half to beat Boston College 34-28 on Saturday.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the game that Lawrence also will miss the Tigers’ game next week at No. 4 Notre Dame.
In Clemson, South Carolina, Travis Etienne became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career rushing leader and his second TD put the Tigers (7-0, 6-0) ahead for good. A jarring week for Clemson ended with its 28th straight victory over league competition, 10th straight over the Eagles and 27th in a row at home.
Clemson was missing several key players. Lawrence was out after testing positive for the virus and starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. were missing because of injuries.
The Eagles (4-3, 3-3) took advantage, putting Clemson in a 28-10 hole in the second quarter with the virus-reduced crowd stunned to near silence.
Uiagalelei had a 30-yard TD run on Clemson’s opening third-quarter drive to begin the comeback, then threw an 8-yard scoring strike to Amari Rodgers that drew the Tigers to 28-26.
Etienne, Clemson’s other Heisman contender, put the Tigers in front for good with a 17-yard touchdown run with 11:34 to go.
(3) Ohio Staete 38, (18) Penn State 25: In State College, Pennsylvania, Justin Fields passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, two to Chris Olave, and Ohio State beat Penn State.
Jeremy Ruckert caught a pair of touchdowns passes, Master Teague II ran for another score and the Buckeyes (2-0) generated 526 yards of offense in their 15th straight Big Ten win and 10th straight on the road against a ranked opponent.
Ohio State didn’t take long to break the game open and hand Penn State (0-2) its first 0-2 start since 2013.
(4) Notre Dame, Georgia Tech 13: In Atlanta, Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, Ian Book passed for another and Notre Dame moved on to its biggest game of the season with a dominant defensive performance, stifling Georgia Tech.
Book completed 18 of 26 passes for 199 yards in another efficient performance for the Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0 ACC).
Williams shook off a fumble that Georgia Tech returned for a touchdown to score on runs of 2 and 4 yards. He finished with 76 yards on 15 carries.
Texas 41, (6) Oklahoma State 34 (OT): In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Sam Ehlinger threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime and Joseph Ossai sealed the victory by sacking quarterback Spencer Sanders as Texas knocked off the previously unbeaten Cowboys.
Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-1 Big 12) outgained Texas 530 yards to 287, but the Cowboys turned the ball over four times and saw their hopes to reach the College Football Playoff take a major blow.
Same goes for the entire Big 12.
After Kansas State’s loss to West Virginia earlier in the day, Oklahoma State entered the game as the only remaining unbeaten team in Big 12 play. Now, the race is jumbled and Texas (4-2, 3-2) is back in the picture to possibly play in the championship game.
(7) Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10: In Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, Jerome Ford also scored twice and Cincinnati beat Memphis to remain undefeated.
Playing in a Nippert Stadium nearly empty due to COVID-19 protocols, the Bearcats (5-0, 3-0 American Athletic) decisively snapped a five-game losing streak against Memphis (3-2, 2-2).
Ridder, who set a program record for quarterbacks with 179 yards rushing while throwing three touchdown passes a week earlier at Southern Methodist, finished 21 of 26 for 271 yards with an interception.
Michigan State 28, (13) Michigan 24: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards — 196 to Ricky White — and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun Michigan.
The Spartans (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) appeared to be the better team all afternoon on both sides of the ball in Mel Tucker’s debut as coach in the rivalry.
Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban, who did it in 1995. The former Colorado coach started his career as a graduate assistant for Saban and the Spartans.
The Wolverines (1-1, 1-1) were favored to win by more than three touchdowns. Jim Harbaugh’s team, though, never led and didn’t appear to have much energy in front of family and friends in their mostly empty stadium that holds 110,000-plus fans when there isn’t a pandemic.
Running back Hassan Haskins scored on a 2-yard run with 37 seconds left to help Michigan pull within three points. The onside kick was recovered by Michigan State running back Connor Heyward and Lombardi converted a fourth-and-2 from the Michigan 36 with a sneak to seal the victory.
West Virginia 37, (16) Kansas State 10: In Morgantown, West Virginia, Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and West Virginia beat Kansas State.
Leddie Brown ran for 102 yards and a score to help the Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) knock the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the league standings.
Kansas State freshman Will Howard threw three interceptions and the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) went scoreless after halftime to see their four-game winning streak snapped.
(17) Indiana 37, Rutgers 21: In Piscataway, New Jersey, Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Indiana beat mistake-prone Rutgers.
Penix had tuchdown tosses of 15, 2 and 1 yard. He also scored on a quarterback sneak as the Hoosiers (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) followed up their stunning win over then-No. 8 Penn State.
The wacky play came with less than two minutes to go when Rutgers seemed to score on a 55-yard play that involved at least seven laterals. After a review, however, it was ruled that receiver Shameen Jones’ pitch was an illegal forward pass, spoiling a wild celebration for the Scarlet Knights (1-1, 1-1).
Penix finished 17 of 26 for 238 yards. Whop Philyor had five catches for 137 yards.
(20) Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia State 0: In Atlanta, Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored twice and Coastal Carolina cruised past Georgia State.
CJ Marable added two rushing touchdowns and 100 all-purpose yards for the Chanticleers (6-0, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). Coastal Carolina has its most wins in a single season since joining FBS in 2017.
(22) SMU 51, Navy 37: In Dallas, Shane Buechele threw three touchdown passes, Ulysses Bentley IV ran for two scores and SMU rebounded from its first loss to beat Navy.
The Mustangs (6-1, 3-1 AAC) scored 30 consecutive points from late in the second quarter to early in the fourth, a run that started with 10 points in the final seven seconds of the first half.
After the first of Buechele’s two scoring tosses to Rashee Rice, Nelson Smith fumbled and SMU’s Gary Wiley won the scramble for the loose ball at the Navy 18 with a second remaining. Chris Naggar’s 34-yard field goal made it 31-17.
A week after finishing with a passer efficiency rating below 100 for the first time in two seasons at SMU, Buechele was at 207.5 after completing 23 of 28 passes for 300 yards with no interceptions.
The Midshipmen dropped to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the AAC.
(23) Iowa State 52, Kansas 22: In Lawrence, Kansas, Breece Hall matched a career high with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had another score on the ground a Iowa State routed Kansas.
Purdy finished with 239 yards passing and Kene Nwangwu also hit the end zone for the Cyclones (4-2, 4-1 Big 12). They bounced back from a tough loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State by beating the Jayhawks for the sixth straight time.
The only bright spot for Kansas (0-6, 0-5) came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Kenny Logan in the second half.
(25) Boise State 49, Air Force 30: In Air Force Academy, Colorado, Jack Sears threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score while filling in for starter Hank Bachmeier, Avery Williams scored on an 88-yard kickoff return as Boise State beat Air Force.
CT Thomas hauled in two of Sears’ TD passes, including a 75-yarder on the game’s first play. The Broncos have won 11 straight Mountain West games. It’s their longest streak since joining the league in 2011.
Boise State (2-0, 2-0) was without Bachmeier after the sophomore QB didn’t make the trip for an unspecified reason. Sears, a transfer from USC, made the most of his chance by finishing 17 of 20 for 280 yards and no turnovers.Air Force (1-2, 0-2) had a nine-game home winning streak snapped.