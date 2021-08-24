JEFFERSON CITY — A state appeals court on Tuesday put the brakes on at least one lawsuit brought by an heir of the late Phyllis Schlafly.
In a nine-page ruling, the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District affirmed a lower court decision that sought to stop one of the conservative icon’s children from collecting her share of an inheritance.
Anne Schlafly Cori filed suit in 2017 claiming that her brothers convinced their ailing mother to amend a family trust so all legal bills in separate ongoing litigation between the siblings would come out of Cori’s share of the inheritance.
Her brother, Bruce Schlafly, filed a suit attempting to stop the action, but a lower court dismissed the case. The appellate court agreed with the lower court.
Bruce Schlafly had alleged that Cori filed her legal action in an attempt to harass him and force him to pay higher legal bills.
“While Bruce Schlafly asserted that Cori’s true ends were not to set aside the trust amendments but were instead to accomplish collateral, improper ends, his allegations … were conclusory and not supported by facts, and thus failed to plead improper use of process,” the court said.
The decision marks the latest turn in a Schlafly family rift that began in part over disagreement about the candidacy of former President Donald Trump.
The siblings and others have been entangled in litigation stemming from a fight over Phyllis Schlafly’s political legacy. That fight came to a head amid Trump’s 2016 election campaign, when the siblings split over support of Trump in the GOP primary. Phyllis Schlafly publicly backed Trump, a position at odds with Cori and other board members of the Eagle Forum, Schlafly’s Alton-based conservative think tank.
Those board members worried that the aging Schlafly was being influenced by long-time Missouri politico Ed Martin, whom Schlafly had brought in as the Eagle Forum’s president and who was an enthusiastic Trump supporter.
The board attempted to fire Martin in 2016 based on what members said were management issues, a move Martin contested.
Several lawsuits were subsequently filed in both directions between Cori and her allies on the board on one side, and Martin and the Schlafly brothers who support him on the other.
Schlafly died in September 2016 at age 92. It was only after her death, Cori alleges, that she learned her mother had amended her trust to remove Cori as a co-trustee, leaving John Schlafly as the sole trustee.
The trust was later amended further with a clause that “effectively reduces (Cori’s) share by all ‘Lawsuit Related Costs,’” the suit says. In effect, Cori’s inheritance was earmarked to go toward paying for litigation against her, the suit claims.